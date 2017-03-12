Sanjay Takale heads to Thailand rally with bigger plans for 2017 season

Sanjay Takale. Sanjay Takale.

City-based rally driver Sanjay Takale has chosen to start his 2017 rally season in Thailand with rugged utility vehicle Isuzu Dmax with an aim to have a mixed season rather than doing full season of Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC). As Takale prepares for impending European rallies, he would join the season for Asian rounds and giving a miss to the Pacific rounds in New Zealand and Australia.

“Since I will be doing only Asian rounds, I have a chance to take part in Asia Cross-Country Rally championship, in which I had a difficult time with Isuzu car last year. The car was not tuned properly and broke down a couple of times last year. So I want to test this car now at the first round of Thailand National Rally championship and tune it for the August Asia Cross Country,” said Takale, who had won Asia Cross Country Championship in 2011 in the T2 Class.

Takale will have Thai co-driver and navigator Thanyaphat Meemi for company and will drive for Team Isuzu Phuket in the first round of Thailand rally set to be held in Lagburi, 250-km north of Bangkok. There will be three Special States of 150-km each over the weekend that will test the preparedness of Isuzu, which Takale wants to make it fit for the rigours of Asia Cross-Country.

“Team owner Wichai Wattahawisuth, who is also the tuner of the car, had come down to Pune a month ago and he presented a plan for this year and was quite apologetic about what happened to the car in 2016 Asia Cross-Country,” said Takale, adding that in effect, he has been offered free place in Thailand rally in lieu of taking part in 2017 Asia Cross-Country. The Thailand 4×4 rally comprises four rounds through the season.