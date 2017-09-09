Chandigarh golfer Saaniya Sharma wins Hyderabad tournament to end 25-month title drought

Saaniya Sharma Saaniya Sharma

CHANDIGARH GOLFER Saaniya Sharma (30) ended a 25-month title drought by winning the 11th leg of the WPGT with five-over-218 in Hyderabad on Friday.

“I arrived in Hyderabad a day before the event started and did not even get time to play a full practice round here. I was playing well but could not convert some good starts. As the roughs were high and greens were quick, I had to adjust my game,” gushed Sharma.

Sharma opted to train under renowned coach Gary Gilchrist in Orlando in June for 10 days. “When I am in India and in Chandigarh, I train under my coach Jesse Grewal. Since I planned to play in USA, I thought of training under Gilchrist and that helped. I have played only one tournament in European Ladies Tour this year but I plan to play in Spain later this month as well as the Indian Open and Sanya Open in China in November. I will be training under Jesse and I am eyeing a good finish in the Indian Open,” she said, grabbing the fourth spot in WPGT.

