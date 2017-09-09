Only in Express
  • Chandigarh golfer Saaniya Sharma wins Hyderabad tournament to end 25-month title drought

Chandigarh golfer Saaniya Sharma wins Hyderabad tournament to end 25-month title drought

CHANDIGARH GOLFER Saaniya Sharma (30) ended a 25-month title drought by winning the 11th leg of the WPGT with five-over-218 in Hyderabad on Friday.

Written by Nitin Sharma | Chandigarh | Published:September 9, 2017 8:10 am
Saaniya Sharma , CHANDIGARH GOLFER Saaniya Sharma, Sports news, Chandigarh news, indian express news Saaniya Sharma
Top News

CHANDIGARH GOLFER Saaniya Sharma (30) ended a 25-month title drought by winning the 11th leg of the WPGT with five-over-218 in Hyderabad on Friday.

“I arrived in Hyderabad a day before the event started and did not even get time to play a full practice round here. I was playing well but could not convert some good starts. As the roughs were high and greens were quick, I had to adjust my game,” gushed Sharma.

Sharma opted to train under renowned coach Gary Gilchrist in Orlando in June for 10 days. “When I am in India and in Chandigarh, I train under my coach Jesse Grewal. Since I planned to play in USA, I thought of training under Gilchrist and that helped. I have played only one tournament in European Ladies Tour this year but I plan to play in Spain later this month as well as the Indian Open and Sanya Open in China in November. I will be training under Jesse and I am eyeing a good finish in the Indian Open,” she said, grabbing the fourth spot in WPGT.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
FT
30
Match Tied
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 