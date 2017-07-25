Railways write to sports ministry on voting rights

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has shot off a letter to Sports Minister Vijay Goel (above) calling the move “erroneous interpretation” of the rules and has warned that it would “hurt sports” in the long run. (Source: File) Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has shot off a letter to Sports Minister Vijay Goel (above) calling the move “erroneous interpretation” of the rules and has warned that it would “hurt sports” in the long run. (Source: File)

Railways has taken up the issue of it losing voting rights in national sports federations with the Sports ministry. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has shot off a letter to Sports Minister Vijay Goel calling the move “erroneous interpretation” of the rules and has warned that it would “hurt sports” in the long run.

Through letters in February and again in subsequent months, the Sports ministry has taken away the voting rights of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), which manages national and international-level sportspersons on the rolls of the railways, in national sports associations and federations, which control these sports. The ministry had cited provisions in the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 for the action, which seeks “one state one vote”.

Giving Goel an explanation of what a reading of the relevant provisions of the sports code means, Prabhu’s letter said that the Sports ministry’s decision “needs to be re-examined.” “It is understood that the Draft Sports Code for 2017 is already under active consideration. It is therefore requested that the letter dated 23.02.2017 instructing Sports bodies to withdraw the voting rights of RSPB be kept in abeyance,” Prabhu has written.

Prabhu letter coincides with the time when players employed by Railways have been bringing laurels for India in respective fields. Ten of the 15 cricketers who represented India in the Women’s World Cup that concluded in England on Sunday are employed with Railways, including captain Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Around the same time, boxer Sachin from Railways struck Gold for India at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas in the 46-49 category.

The Railway minister also pointed out that it has over 3,000 active sportspersons on its rolls.

