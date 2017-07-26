When is the PKL 2017 Opening Ceremony? What time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Pro Kabaddi League is now India’s biggest sports league. Pro Kabaddi League is now India’s biggest sports league.

The fifth edition of the PKL gets underway after the opening ceremony takes place on July 28. Before all the activities surrounding kabaddi begins there is the opening ceremony which will have a mix up of Bollywood and kabaddi ahead of the most exciting cricket extravaganza. With four new teams joining the existing eight-franchise league, Pro Kabaddi League is now India’s biggest sports league.

The fifth season of the Indian Premier League is set to witness as many as 12 franchises from 11 states who will battle in 138 matches across three months for the title. The first match is between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

When is PKL 2017 Opening ceremony?

The PKL 2017 Opening Ceremony will start at 0630 PM IST or 1800 hrs IST

Where is PKL 2017 Opening ceremony happening?

The PKL 2017 Opening Ceremony will be held at Hyderabad.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of PKL 2017 Opening ceremony?

You can watch the PKL 2017 opening ceremony on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD2 and Star Sports HD2.

Where can one follow PKL 2017 Opening ceremony online live?

The PKL 2017 Opening Ceremony can be streamed live on the starsports website and on Hotstar. Get live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

