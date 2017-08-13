Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans despite Rahul Chaudhari’s heroics

Team UP held their nerves until the dying minutes to register their third win of the tournament. Team UP held their nerves until the dying minutes to register their third win of the tournament.

In a game which was evenly balanced, Telugu Titans gave a tough fight to UP Yoddha but ultimately went down fighting 32-39. As has been the case in this season, Rahul Chaudhari was the lone man to deliver from the Hyderabad outfit. However, team UP held their nerves until the dying minutes to register their third win of the tournament.

Titans opened their account with Rahul getting a swift touch off a UP defender and a bonus point to give them a two point lead in the very first one minute. But this didn’t affect UP as they defended stoically and didn’t allow Rahul to steal points in his next four raids. In the first 20 minutes of play, Rahul made ten raids and three of them accumulated points for his team.

On the other hand, Nitin led the charge for UP, while Rishank Devadiga played second fiddle. Both the raiders scored crucial points in the dying moments of the first half, as UP took a lead of 14-13 at half time.

It was clear that Tomar and company were not ready to give up. Instead, they kept bouncing back to keep the game alive. In the 17 raids that Nitin went for, he returned to a point seven times and three of them were empty raids.

However, UP coach, Udaya Kumar, believes his team has all the qualities required to lift the coveted title. “Nitin is a talented player and so far he has been phenomenal for us. He is guiding the team perfectly. The way we played today, I’m sure that we can maintain this consistency,” he said. “Rahul was brilliant today. I have been with him for three seasons and we all know what he is capable of. We just can’t underestimate him,” added Udaya. Rahul Chaudhuri went on to score his 27th Super 10 and was thereby adjudged as the player of the match.

But, suffering their sixth defeat in just eight games, this season continues to be a nightmare for the Titans. Expressing dissatisfaction over his team’s performance Telugu Titans assistant coach Sai Prasad said that they need rethink their strategy if they want to end this horrific run. “Defence has been the main problem for us. Defenders are not supporting the raiders. A balance has to be maintained by both the departments. We are trying different players but nothing is working for us. Seniors have to step up or else this will not stop anywhere soon,” Prasad said.

