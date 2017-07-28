U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

U Mumba will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in second match in Hyderabad. (Source: PKL) U Mumba will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in second match in Hyderabad. (Source: PKL)

In the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League season five, U Mumba will be taking on Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad. In absence of Manjeet Chillar, it would be Deepak Niwas Hooda who will be leading Puneri Paltan who has 391 points while on the other hand U Mumba would be led by Anup Kumar. Anup is one of the most successful PKL players and he will be leading the former champions. He has so far 411 points to his name where he has scored 377 raid points.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be played on Friday July 28.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will start at 9:00(IST) i.e., Friday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan live online?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

