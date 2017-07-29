Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Telugu Titans lock horns with Patna Pirates. (Source: PKL) Telugu Titans lock horns with Patna Pirates. (Source: PKL)

In the second game of the day, Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates. Telugu Titans have already registered a win in their previous match while Patna Pirates on the other will play their first match. The two teams must be high on confidence after their show in the respective matches and a great encounter is expected to take place in Hyderabad.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will be played on Saturday July 29.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will start at 9:00(IST) i.e., Saturday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates live online?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

