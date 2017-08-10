Pro Kabaddi witnesses massive surge in viewership during season 5

Pro Kabaddi records an unprecedented rise. (Source: PTI) Pro Kabaddi records an unprecedented rise. (Source: PTI)

Season 5 of Pro Kabaddi has seen widespread popularity after kicking off with a bang. While the players are breaking records are on the field, off the field India’s flagship Kabaddi tournament is witnessing an unprecedented rise in viewership.

At the end of 13 games, the gross impressions are 376 million and the cumulative reach stands at 132 million (16.9%). The tournament has also received a stirring response from both urban and rural markets with rural regions generating a reach of 90 million and urban markets contributing with a reach of 42 million.

Noticeably, there has been a significant increase across all core markets with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka registering a 40%, 34% and 52% growth in viewership respectively. Riding on the rising popularity of other states, Tamil Nadu witnessed a 6-times increase in viewership while Uttar Pradesh doubled its viewership as well. Post 13 games, Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5 rated 59% higher than the first 13 games average of Pro Kabaddi Season 4. The source of the data has been obtained from BARC – India (Urban + Rural).

Earlier, Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India, said, “I believe this is the first big year for sports beyond cricket. The spectacular growth in viewership for Kabaddi is a testament to this journey. It is heartening to see the response VIVO Pro Kabaddi has evoked from millions of fans across the country, cutting across geographies and demographics and I am truly overwhelmed by its success and rapid rise.”

