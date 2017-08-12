Pro Kabaddi season 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Gujarat Fortunegiants will square-off against Dabang Delhi Gujarat Fortunegiants will square-off against Dabang Delhi

In the third match of Ahmedabad leg, home side Gujarat Fortunegiants will square-off against Dabang Delhi. In their first match at home, Gujarat Fortunegianst were clinical in their performance. Gujarat will be high on confidence after securing a win in their first home match. They were dominant against U Mumba as they defeated them by a scoreline of 39-21. This is the third time that the two teams are meeting. Last time Dabang Delhi played Fortunegiants, Sukesh Hegde and his men registered a 26-20 win. The franchise, which is one of the four new teams, saw them perform well with the likes of young Rohit Gulia, Sachin and Abozar leading from the front. They will hope for the same against Delhi. Considered to be one of the title contenders, Gujarat’s fortunes will be tested against Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi will be played on Saturday, August 12.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi will start at 9:00 PM (IST) i.e., Saturday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores, and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi will be played in Ahmedabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

