Pro Kabaddi Season 5: Akshay Kumar to headline opening ceremony in Hyderabad

The fifth season of Pro Kabaddi kick starts from Friday. The first match will be played between league newcomers Tamil Thalaiva and Telugu Titans which will be followed by 2015 champions U-Mumba and defending champions Puneri Paltan. The matches will be played in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium.

While the two matches are tantalising prospects in themselves, they will be preceded by an opening ceremony that will feature the who’s who of film fraternity and sports stars.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is expected to set the stage on fire with an exhilarating performance. He will begin by singing the national anthem. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, who co-owns Tamil Thalaivas, will also be present to cheer for his team’s debut in the league. India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, who certainly knows a thing or two about promoting a little-known sport, is also expected to be present for the occasion. Mithali and her team’s performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup have given the women’s game a different dimension, somewhat like what Pro Kabaddi has done for the sport in India.

Also present on the occasion will be Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu and her fellow badminton stars Kidambi Srikant and RMV Gurusai Dutt. Pullela Gopichand will also be present with his proteges.

Akshay Kumar won’t be the only film star present. Film stars from the south, including Rana Daggubatti, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi will also be present. Therefore there will be a lot of fun and entertainment to look forward to before the games begin.

