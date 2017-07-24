Pro Kabaddi League: Surender Nada, Meraj Sheykh to captain Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi

Meraj Sheykh will once again lead Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League. (File) Meraj Sheykh will once again lead Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League. (File)

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 5 draws closer, teams are carefully gearing up with training activities and the players are limbering up on the sidelines. At the same time, from the squads named already, leading contenders are being named to captain the side. In their maiden PKL campaign, JSW Sports-owned Haryana Steelers named local boy Surender Nada as the captain while Dabang Delhi stuck with Meraj Sheykh to lead them to the mat. Nada will be assisted by another Haryana boy in Wazir Singh.

The two teams come in with differing experience level in the kabaddi league with Delhi having been a part in all five years while Haryana are making their debut.

Haryana have spent their last three weeks getting ready for the season. They’ve spent their time at a pre-season camp in Bellary, Karnataka and coach Ranbir Singh Khokhar expressed satisfaction with the work that the squad has done so far. “We have worked hard on technical, physical and tactical aspects as well as game situations and I’m completely satisfied with the way things have turned out.”

“The coaching staff has spent time with every individual as well as the team on the whole and I can safely say that we

are well prepared for this new season of the PKL,” said Khokhar.

Nada said he was delighted at captaining the team. “Haryana has produced so many kabaddi players over the years and the sport has a fanatical following, which always left us wishing the state would have its own team in the PKL. It has finally happened this season and it is a great matter of pride that the coach and management have thought me worthy enough to lead the side,” said Nada.

PKL will reach Sonepat in Haryana on September 8 with Rai School playing host to the teams and fans with an aim at turning the area into a fortress. They begin their campaign against Patna Pirates in the first home game of the season.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi will start off on July 29 against Jaipur Pink Panthers. “The team is looking good and we have young and fit players to last the longer season. We have skilled and experienced players in all departments and the young guns add depth to the Dabang squad,” said Sheykh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd