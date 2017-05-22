Pro Kabaddi League: Pakistani players part of auction but participation in doubt

Ten Pakistani players will go under the hammer at the auction ahead of the fifth Pro Kabaddi League season. (Representational Image) Ten Pakistani players will go under the hammer at the auction ahead of the fifth Pro Kabaddi League season. (Representational Image)

At a time when sporting ties between India and Pakistan have hit an all-time low and players from across the border have been repeatedly stopped from competing in events here or denied visa, as many as 10 Pakistani players will go under the hammer at the auction ahead of the fifth Pro Kabaddi League season. Pakistani players have ceased to be part of the Indian Premier League after 2008, and of late, they have not received visas for hockey, squash and wrestling events as well.

Pakistan is among the top kabaddi nations, having won two silver medals and five bronze at the Asian Games – the highest international event in the sport. This will not be the first time players from Pakistan will feature in an PKL auction. Three of them travelled to India for the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014, including Wasim Sajjad, who played 17 matches over multiple seasons and even captained the Patna Pirates on occasions. Sajjad features in the upcoming auction as well.

However, uncertainty still looms over whether Pakistani player will be allowed to travel to India for the tournament. “If a player gets picked by a team during the auction, the government can be approached to begin the visa process. Their participation will be confirmed if the visa is approved,” says Deoraj Chaturvedi, CEO of the International Kabaddi Federation. “Teams will be provided with replacement players if the visas don’t come through,” he adds. Last year, following the terrorist attacks in Uri, Pakistan was barred from competing at the Ahmedabad held World Cup, although a Pakistan team did feature at the South Asian Games in Guwahati in February last year. Even for the inaugural 2014 PKL season, a set of players were not granted visas – including Nasir Ali who is part of Monday’s auction in New Delhi.

Bigger is better?

The upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is being touted as its biggest season, starting with its most expensive auction in New Delhi on Monday. For starters, the tournament has added four new franchises, taking the number of teams to 12. The duration of the league has also been extended from six weeks to 13. It’s led to the organisers making it mandatory for each team to have a larger squad – each franchise is now required to purchase a minimum of 18 players, including two foreign and youth players.

Over 350 players will go under the hammer on Monday with each team being allotted a Rs 4 crore purse – as opposed to the Rs 60 lakh and Rs two crore set in the first two auctions respectively. The new values have given rise to speculation that the upcoming auction may crown kabaddi’s first ever ‘crorepati.’ So far, the PKL’s most expensive player has been Mohit Chhillar, a defender who was snapped up by Bangalore Bulls last year for 53 lakh. “The purse value has doubled, so mathematically there is always a possibility,” says Supratik Sen, CEO of U Mumba, champions in the second season.

But given the length of the league and the nature of the sport itself, that seems unlikely. “It could surely have happened in the shorter format with the larger purse, but not when the tournament stretches over a few months,” says Srinivas Shreeramaneni, owner of the Telugu Titans. “With the longer format, you need to buy more players because of injury worries. So you can’t put too big a sum of money on just one player.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now