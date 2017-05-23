Pro Kabaddi League: No Pakistan player picked at auction

Just before the Pro Kabaddi League’s third auction could start, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sport Vijay Goel asserted that no player from Pakistan will be allowed to compete at the marquee event. “They (organisers) can call them but they can’t make them play. Even if they are selected, it is the Government of India which will decide whether they are allowed or not. Unless Pakistan gets rid of terrorism, it is impossible to play with Pakistan,” he told reporters.

A total of 10 players from Pakistan were added to the list of players in the auction – including former Waseem Sajjad, former Patna Pirates defender who had even skippered the squad in a few matches over multiple seasons. Subsequently, at the auction, none of the 12 franchises put up a bid for any of the candidates from the neighbouring nation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now