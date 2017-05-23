Pro Kabaddi League auction: Black sheep to blue-eyed boy

Tomar marched out as PKL most expensive player ever – earning a whopping Rs 93 lakh when the new Uttar Pradesh franchise successfully bid for him. (File Photo) Tomar marched out as PKL most expensive player ever – earning a whopping Rs 93 lakh when the new Uttar Pradesh franchise successfully bid for him. (File Photo)

Growing up, Nitin Tomar was always considered the ‘black sheep’ of his village. He hails from Malakpur village in Bagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, an area known for producing wrestlers. In fact, two of his uncles even grappled at the international level. But the 22-year-old was the only one who sought a professional career in kabaddi. On Monday, at the Pro Kabaddi League’s biggest auction, Tomar marched out as the tournament’s most expensive player ever – earning a whopping Rs 93 lakh when the new Uttar Pradesh franchise successfully bid for him. “Itna jyada hoga, kabhi socha hi nahi tha,” he says.

The raider broke onto the PKL scene in the third season, when he featured for Bengal Warriors. A few months later, he plied his trade with Puneri Paltan raking up a total of 115 points in the 22 matches he played. The performance earned him his first call-up to the national team for the World Cup in Ahmedabad last October. There too he continued his fine run, leading the raiding line for the eventual champions.

While his kabaddi career has reached new heights, the Indian Navy sailor credits his success to his wrestling roots. Growing up in a village with a rich wrestling culture, Tomar too considered himself a budding grappler. “Kabaddi was a sport we played in school more like a warm-up or time-pass exercise,” he recalls. “I would raid, and never get caught. One of the teachers saw me and decided to take me for tournaments. Slowly, I got hooked.” His decision to pick the ‘lesser’ sport of the village did not go down well with Malakpur residents. “People would taunt me wherever I went because I didn’t follow the wrestling path. Mujhe bhi alag lagta tha,” he says.

Perseverance pays

But he persevered. The physical strength was already there given his wrestling roots, and once the technique was put in place, the Petty Officer at INS Angre unit of the Indian Navy became one of the most sought-after players in the PKL. The Rs 93 lakh sum comes just a year after Mohit Chhillar became the most expensive player in the last auction, when Bangalore Bulls purchased him for Rs 53 lakh. Naturally, there will be high of expectations from Tomar hereon. “It’s a privilege, but you need to be mentally strong to cope with being the most expensive player,” says former India captain Rakesh Kumar. “A lot of money has been spent on you, but you need to keep your head focused on the game, not on the money involved. He seems to be a guy capable of doing just that.”

At the moment though, Tomar has already made plans about what he wants to do with the money. “Behen ki shaadi karvaani hai… makaan banwaana hai…” he lists. Since last year, the Tomar household has changed from being the home of the black sheep to the house of one of Malakpur’s favourite sons. His success has paved the way for greater participation in kabaddi at the expense of the previously preferred wrestling.

“All the kids at home want to meet me and be like me now. They learn how to wrestle just so they can play kabaddi, like I do,” he says. The recent bid increases his stature further, both in the sport and at home. “Now I need to prove that it was all worth it,” he says, emphatically.

