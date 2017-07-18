Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls shift home matches to Nagpur

Bengaluru Bulls will play their home matches in Nagpur. Bengaluru Bulls will play their home matches in Nagpur.

Bengaluru Bulls has shifted its home matches of the fifth edition of Pro-Kabaddi League to Nagpur, the franchise announced on Tuesday. The Bulls said in a statement that its home matches scheduled to be held at Kanteerva Stadium will now be played at Nagpur’s Mankapur Indoor Stadium.

The league starting July 28 has seen a last minute change of venue due to the unavailability of Kanteerva Stadium. Unfortunately, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Services, that manages the stadium bookings, has not yet responded to the long pending request of deploying the venue for the Kabaddi matches. Bengaluru Bulls were scheduled to play in the city from August 4 to 10.

Expressing his disappointment, CEO of WL Sports League, Uday Sinh Wala said: “We are very disappointed to announce that Bengaluru Bulls will not be playing at its home turf this season. We have not yet received necessary permissions to host the matches on the required dates despite our incessant efforts.”

“We shall come back next year and play on our home turf hopefully, keeping the excitement and thrill of the tournament intact. Despite not playing in Bengaluru this season, we look forward to the immeasurable support from all our fans which will help motivate the team and keep their morale high as we take a step forward in our journey in an effort to lift the Cup in this fifth season of the Pro-Kabaddi League,” he added.

