Kabaddi: A game by the masses, for the masses in Southern India

The rules that we see in Pro Kabaddi is not the only way the sport has been played. The rules that we see in Pro Kabaddi is not the only way the sport has been played.

“I used to play Kabaddi when I was 14 years old,” says 60-year-old Rafique. He is a cab driver based in Hyderabad. This week, he is tasked with ferrying members of the media from the hotel they (or we) are stationed in to Gachibowli Stadium where the first leg of Pro Kabaddi season 5 matches are being played. “Kabaddi is a game that you could find everywhere in the city (Hyderabad) in those days,” he says referring to the times when he was yet to grow into his current six-foot, pot-bellied frame.

A look at the roster of Indian Men’s Kabaddi team that played (and won) the World Cup in 2016 would tell you that it primarily constituted players from states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the ones that are frequently referred to as ‘North India.’ Hence, it may come as an interesting fact that the sport itself is widely believed to have originated in Tamil Nadu.

Even in the present day, South Indian states remain hot-beds for raw Kabaddi talent. According to Rafique, it is widely played, and loved, in most parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He then points out one fundamental reason why we cannot spot an Anup Kumar, an Ajay Thakur or a Rahul Chaudhari coming from either of the two states. “Nobody had a clue in my days, and even for many years since, that Kabaddi is played professionally also,” said Rafique. He also adds that nobody knew India has a national Kabaddi team, just as it has for cricket.

Has Andhra Pradesh and Telangana got the potential to produce great Kabaddi players? Rafique thinks so. He says that some of the kids that he used to play with used to be frighteningly fast. “I am not saying that my friends could have become stars, par agar districs me jata to ek se bad kar ek khiladi milta. (You would find a number of great players in districts).” By “districts” he means the rural and semi-urban areas of the two states. Places outside Hyderabad.

Rule-bending popularity

The rules that we see in Pro Kabaddi are not the only ones based on which the sport has been played. In fact, it has such an organic popularity across the country that the name of the game and what the raider says while in the opposition half of the mat differs from region to region. In many parts of India, the raider repeatedly says “hu-tu-tu” and that is the name of the sport too. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, apart from being called Kabaddi, the sport is also called Chedugudu/Chadukudu. Chadukudu is also what the sport is referred to in some regions of Tamil Nadu.

“All these players are playing the sport for prizes and trophies,” says Rafique pointing towards a giant poster of Rahul Chaudhari in a Telugu Titans jersey beside the road as we make our way to a Paradise Biryani outlet, “Back in my day, nobody used to know Kabaddi could give all that. We only played for time-pass.” A sheepish smile then appears on his face, “I used to be called ‘Pathar admi’ (Stone-man) because I would never be out.”

He explained that the Kabaddi shown on TV was not too different from what he used to play. Like in the Pro Kabaddi, there used to be two lines on each half and the player would get points equal to the number of defenders he has touched.There were three basic differences though.

“There is no bonus point,” he says. For the uninitiated, a bonus point occurs when the raider manages to get his foot across the second line with the trailing foot in the air. It is applicable only when the defending team has at least six players on the court. But in the Kabaddi Rafique used to play, it was not applicable at all. “Only touch points,” he said.

The second difference is that if a raider manages to cross the line while defenders go for a tackle, only the first defender who touched him is out, unlike in Pro Kabaddi where all defenders who touched the raider will have to walk off. The raider gets as many points as the number of touches he managed but only the first defender he touched is out. The third is a minor one, “We used to play with eight players per team,” said Rafique. It is always a seven-a-side contest in Pro Kabaddi.

When asked if he would have taken up professional Kabaddi had he known of its existence, the smile returns to Rafique’s face. “I don’t know about me, but I know some of my friends would have been stars if they also continued playing and participated in tournaments.” Bigger stars than Rahul Chaudhari or Anup Kumar? He gives a firm nod for an answer. A laughter then escapes him, the kind that comes when a person is confident of what he is saying.

At the same time, he also says that he has seen the sport slowly dying out in Hyderabad. That was until Pro Kabaddi started with Telugu Titans representing the city. Now, as he drives along the roads of the city, which are all at the back of his hands, he says he sees more kids drawing those seven lines again. “I am not saying that Kabaddi is being played in every corner of the city, but now there are more kids saying ‘I am Rahul Chaudhari’ and going for a raid on small Kabaddi arenas,” he says.

On Sunday, Telugu Titans suffered a 21-31 defeat to Bengaluru Bulls. That was preceded by a pulsating fixture between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. But in the morning, before the Gachibowli Stadium geared up for the league matches, a Kabaddi Juniors Championship was played there. Such initiatives are what Rafique says will at least let people know that there is a career now in Kabaddi.

Sports, when channeled along the right way, can spawn money spinning empires. This can be seen in football, where clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid can cough up ridiculous (the word is an understatement) amounts of money just to buy a single player. Many international cricket players have often said how the Indian Premier League gave them money “they could only dream of,” despite being pretty well-paid themselves. India’s indigenous sports were never seen as those that could be put in the same bracket as the likes of cricket and football. For decades, they remained, and thrived, in the playgrounds of villages or dingy streets of the cities. The Pro Kabaddi may very well be the first to have tapped this potential but there still remains a long road to be traveled. As Rafique anna says, “Districts me jata to ek se bad kar ek khiladi milta.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd