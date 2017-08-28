Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba suffer another loss in thriller against Dabang Delhi

U Mumba, playing at their home ground, suffered their third straight defeat of Pro Kabaddi 2017 as they lost to Dabang Delhi 32-33 in a closely contested match.

Written by Rohit Mundayur | Mumbai | Published:August 28, 2017 12:57 am
pro kabadddi 2017, pro kabaddi league 2017 Another loss for U Mumba at their home ground. (Source: PTI)
Related News

“Our defence is the reason we are losing crucial points and that is costing us matches,” said U Mumba captain Anup Kumar. His status as ‘Captain Cool’ is now being put under the toughest of tests. U Mumba have thus far played three matches at home and all three have resulted in agonisingly close defeats, including the one they played against Dabang Delhi on Sunday.

As has been the case since their home leg started, U Mumba got off to a good start. If there was any match in which U Mumba put a stop their losing run, it was this one. Dabang Delhi have struggled to get going this season. They have depended on Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl Maghsodlou to get raid points and the Iranian pair have been suffered from a lack of consistency.

Abolfazl ld Delhis’ efforts in the early minutes of the match. As Kumar had pointed out, U Mumba’s leaky defence cost them the early lead they had built. They soon suffered the first all out of the match in the 15th minute. But Anup Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav kept the pressure on the Delhi defence and somehow pulled it back. The score at half time was 17-17.

The second half was one in which both sides were unrelenting. Meraj started firing for Delhi while Kumar and Jadhav chipped away at the opposition defence. U Mumba have been missing Shabeer Bappu with the raider being out with injury for the past three games. On the day, Kashiling Adake was also uncharacteristically ineffective in his raids. That, coupled with Meraj’s efforts in attack meant that Mumbai lost their players faster than Delhi. They suffered a second all out in 12th minute of the second half and that was the first time that Delhi got a considerable lead on them.

Anup Kumar tried to pull his back and U Mumba kept the game alive until the last minute. But it came down to them needing to score three points in the last 20 seconds. They scored two of them and the score was 33-34 when the referee called an end to the match. U Mumba now get a day’s rest before they take on the mighty Gujarat Fortunegiants.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 51 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 52 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 