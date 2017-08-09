Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari pulls Telugu Titans to thrilling draw

That Chaudhari remains one of the most efficient raiders in the league was apparent by the one defining moment of the match. (Source: Pro Kabaddi media) That Chaudhari remains one of the most efficient raiders in the league was apparent by the one defining moment of the match. (Source: Pro Kabaddi media)

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls are the only two sides that have felt the pressures of being a home team. Both teams have struggle under the voices cheering them on. Both came into this match battered and bruised. Telugu Titans came after a well earned break as they came out of Hyderabad with one win and five defeats. Bengaluru Bulls, the designated home side in Nagpur, won their first match here and lost the subsequent two. Both teams played out an absolute thriller and ended the match with 21 points apiece.

Both teams have had problems with their defence and this was something that was apparent by the fact that the half time score stood at 9-8 in the Bulls’ favour. Rahul Chaudhary, in his post-match press conference, explicitly pointed out the problems caused by the team’s defensive frailties. “Somehow what we practice everyday is not being reflected on the mat,” said the Telugu Titans captain. He also pointed out that the inability of their defence to gain points after losing a player is hurting them in addition to robbing him opportunities to gain points. “The defence is unable to bring a player back after he is dismissed. So if I am spending almost five or ten minutes of a match on the bench, I won’t be able to score as many points as I would like. This is something we will have to work on.”

That Chaudhari remains one of the most efficient raiders in the league was apparent by the one defining moment of the match. Just a few seconds remained for the match to enter its last minute and the Titans had managed to come within two points of the Bulls’ score. The raid needed to be a two pointer and in went Chaudhary. He managed to take a touch off one defender and lure another before diving back to his half and suddenly, the Titans, who were all out only minutes ago, were level. They had a chance to record a first win in six matches. But then two raids went by with both teams getting a point each and they ended the match level. It is the second draw of the season and the one moment that Rahul Chaudhary to take two points for the team gave us a glimpse of his abilities, which have thus far been conspicuous in their absence.

