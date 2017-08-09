Latest News

Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari pulls Telugu Titans to thrilling draw

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls came into this match battered and bruised. Both teams played out an absolute thriller and ended the match with 21 points apiece. It is the second time that this season that a match has ended in a draw.

Written by Rohit Mundayur | Updated: August 9, 2017 1:20 am
That Chaudhari remains one of the most efficient raiders in the league was apparent by the one defining moment of the match. (Source: Pro Kabaddi media)
Related News

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls are the only two sides that have felt the pressures of being a home team. Both teams have struggle under the voices cheering them on. Both came into this match battered and bruised. Telugu Titans came after a well earned break as they came out of Hyderabad with one win and five defeats. Bengaluru Bulls, the designated home side in Nagpur, won their first match here and lost the subsequent two. Both teams played out an absolute thriller and ended the match with 21 points apiece.

Both teams have had problems with their defence and this was something that was apparent by the fact that the half time score stood at 9-8 in the Bulls’ favour. Rahul Chaudhary, in his post-match press conference, explicitly pointed out the problems caused by the team’s defensive frailties. “Somehow what we practice everyday is not being reflected on the mat,” said the Telugu Titans captain. He also pointed out that the inability of their defence to gain points after losing a player is hurting them in addition to robbing him opportunities to gain points. “The defence is unable to bring a player back after he is dismissed. So if I am spending almost five or ten minutes of a match on the bench, I won’t be able to score as many points as I would like. This is something we will have to work on.”

That Chaudhari remains one of the most efficient raiders in the league was apparent by the one defining moment of the match. Just a few seconds remained for the match to enter its last minute and the Titans had managed to come within two points of the Bulls’ score. The raid needed to be a two pointer and in went Chaudhary. He managed to take a touch off one defender and lure another before diving back to his half and suddenly, the Titans, who were all out only minutes ago, were level. They had a chance to record a first win in six matches. But then two raids went by with both teams getting a point each and they ended the match level. It is the second draw of the season and the one moment that Rahul Chaudhary to take two points for the team gave us a glimpse of his abilities, which have thus far been conspicuous in their absence.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
21
Zone B - Match 19
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 20 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 20
Aug 10, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 21 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 21

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 