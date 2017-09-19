Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today’s match live streaming online, when is the match and and TV Timings in IST

Puneri Paltan prevailed defiantly over Haryana Steelers in the previous match between the two. (Source: Pro Kabaddi) Puneri Paltan prevailed defiantly over Haryana Steelers in the previous match between the two. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Following the usual Monday break in the Pro Kabaddi 2017 league, action returns this week as Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers. The second match on the night will see Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru Bulls. In the Zone A contest, Puneri Pultan, currently fourth in the six team zone table, face off against Haryana Steelers who are second in the table. Haryana have 49 points from 15 games with seven wins, four losses and four draws to their name. Pune, on the other hand, have played only 10 games and have 37 points with seven wins and three losses. With Pune trailing others in matches played, they have the opportunity to climb in the table as the league progresses.

Puneri Paltan come into the game on the back of a 38-22 win over Haryana Steelers – their opponents on the night. That game, played in front of Haryana’s home fans in Sonepat, proved to be a one-sided affair. Haryana played one more game in their own backyard which finished in a 27-27 draw against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

When is Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers?

The 84th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 season featuring Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played on September 19, 2017 i.e. Tuesday.

What time is Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers?

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2017 begins at 8 PM IST in Ranchi. The match will be contested at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium.

Which TV channel will live broadcast the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match?

The contest between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be live telecasted on Star Sports.

Where can the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match be live streamed?

One can live stream the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match in PKL 2017 on Hotstar.

