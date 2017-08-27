Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan snatch win from under the noses of U Mumba

Deepak Niwas Hooda scored the first point of the match and the two sides were going toe to toe for the first five minutes. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Deepak Niwas Hooda scored the first point of the match and the two sides were going toe to toe for the first five minutes. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

As is the case with every Kabaddi match, the one between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan lasted 40 minutes. The former were leading, and that too by a healthy margin for at every minute save for the last five. And yet, at the end of a low scoring thriller of a match U Mumba ended up losing the match by two points to Puneri Paltan, their second consecutive defeat at home. Moreover, it is the second time on the trot that they have come agonisingly close to winning a match and then lost it.

Deepak Niwas Hooda scored the first point of the match and the two sides were going toe to toe for the first five minutes. Kashiling Adake then stepped up the ante in his raids and Mumbai took a 11-4 lead by the time the clock chimed 15 minutes. Adake, in the process scored his 400th Pro Kabaddi raid point. It was also at that point that Puneri Paltan suffered the first all out of the match. At half time, Pune were trailing Mumbai 9-15.

U Mumba kept their distance n the scorecard for most of the second half. The collapse, though, seemed to start when Sandeep Narwal, uncharacteristically quiet in hsi raids during the match, scored two touch points. U Mumba did manage to get points but Pune were chiping away at them through raids and tackles. Soon, U Mumba found themselves with just two players, Anup Kumar and Kuldeep Singh on the mat. The two of them survived two raids by the thick of their hairs. Kumar was soon dismissed and U Mumba were all out for the first time in the match. Until then, a Puneri Paltan was only a probabibility, something that one could hope for. It was mathematically possible, but it seemed quite a steep hill for Pune to climb. But after inflicting that all-out, which happened in the 35th minute of the match, the score was 20-19 in Mumbai’ss favour. The home side’s lead was cut down to one point.

Pune soon got into the lead and the last four minutes of the match saw both the teams exchanging points. The last minute of the match started with both teams level. Pune scored a tackle point and then a raid point. The final score read 24-26 in Pune’s favour. The sheer unpredicatbility of Kabaddi was on full display.

