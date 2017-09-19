Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today’s match live streaming online, when is the match and and TV Timings in IST

Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates had previously clashed in the 17th match of Pro Kabaddi 2017. Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates had previously clashed in the 17th match of Pro Kabaddi 2017.

After a day’s break on Monday, action resumes in Pro Kabaddi 2017 on Tuesday with Puneri Paltan taking on Haryana Steelers. The second game on the night will see Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru Bulls. In a Zone B contest, Patna Pirates who are placed second in the table take on Bengaluru Bulls who are fifth out of six teams in each pool. Patna have accumulated 49 points from 14 games with seven wins and three losses so far and on the other hand Bengaluru Bulls have 32 points in as many games with four wins and eight defeats.

Patna Pirates come into the game after a 37-37 tie with Bengal Warriors on Sunday and Bengaluru Bulls too played out a tie, against Telugu Titans, which finished 26-26. As Patna Pirates play catch up to Bengal Warriors at the top of the table, the game in Ranchi comes as a great chance to bridge the gap further.

When is Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The 85th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 season will be played on September 19, 2017 i.e. Tuesday.

What time is Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls?

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2017 begins at 9 PM IST in Ranchi. The match will be contested at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium.

Which TV channel will live broadcast the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls match?

The contest between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls will be live telecasted on Star Sports.

Where can the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls match be live streamed?

One can live stream the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls match from PKL on Hotstar.

