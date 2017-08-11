Pro Kabaddi 2017 Nagpur leg wrap: Bengaluru Bulls scrape through home leg, Pardeep Narwal’s dazzling performance and much more

Nagpur showed that it has a pedigree for the sport. Nagpur showed that it has a pedigree for the sport.

The second week of Pro Kabaddi League has finally culminated with a bang. Nagpur showed that it has a pedigree for the sport and, by what one of the ticket collectors at the Mankapur stadium said, the city would like a Kabaddi team of their own. For this week they backed Rohit Kumar and the Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls played six matches out of which they won two, drew one and lost three. Rohit Kumar stated that playing a game every day takes a toll on the team and it showed as they came out of this week battered and bruised. But they did make a better fist of it than the Telugu Titans did in the week before at Hyderabad.

Match of the week: Bengaluru Bulls 21-21 Telugu Titans

Drawn matches are always thrilling prospects on the Kabaddi mat and this was a perfect proof of it. The Telugu Titans had only one match to play at Nagpur. The two teams were level at half time but the Titans started pulling away in the second half. That was until Bengaluru Bulls tightened their defence and Rahul Chaudhary and Ajay Kumar stepped up the ante in their raids. Towards the end, it looked like the Bulls may pull off a victory. But in the penultimate minute, Rahul Chaudhary managed a two-point raid and all of a sudden, the Titans were back on level terms. He couldn’t repeat the feat in the last raid of the match and the two teams shared the honours.

Raid of the week: Rahul Chaudhary’s two-pointer vs Bengaluru Bulls

This week also some extraordinary raiding feats. Pardeep Narwal single handedly destroyed Bengaluru Bulls as he took 15 points in a single match while Rohit Kumar soldiered on with pitiably little support from his team. Ajay Kumar was also brilliant with his four point raid against Bengal Warriors. But Rahul Chaudhary’s two point raid came exactly at a time when the team needed it the most. He somehow managed to dive his way back to the midline and his team were level despite looking completely out of the game just a couple of minutes ago.

Star Watch:

It was the star raiders who stood out. Pardeep Narwal almost nonchalantly took apart the Bulls defence in Patna Pirates’ match against the designated home side while Rahul Chaudhary showed what he is capable of. But the standout performer amongst the stars has to be Rohit Kumar. In most matches that the Bulls played, he had little to no support from his team mates and still performed consistently. In the one match that he didn’t score too many raid points, he was active defensively. That was against Bengal Warriors and it was the only match in which the Bulls looked like a team and not a one-man army. He has thus far managed to get to four Super-10s in the tournament.

Unexpected element: Pardeep Narwal’s performance in Match 17 (vs Bengaluru Bulls)

There is simply no person who would expect a single player to attempt 22 raids in a single match and score 15 points out of them. But that is exactly what Narwal did. He was unsuccessful in his first raid but after he was brought back, he could be dismissed only towards the end of the second half. In the intervening period, he pretty much made a joke out of the Bulls defence. He scampered about in the opposition half of the mat and got touches and bonus points at will before getting back to his own half with a slap on his thigh. Everyone knew that Narwal is a talented raider, but this was performance, even by his standards, was something special.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd