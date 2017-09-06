Pro Kabaddi 2017: Patna Pirates trounce Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten home run ends

Narwal reached the 100 milestone in style with a brilliant super raid. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Narwal reached the 100 milestone in style with a brilliant super raid. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

Pardeep Narwal scored a whopping 21 points alone as Patna Pirates routed Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-21. Narwal tore into the Jaipur defence and ended up scoring as many points on his own as the opposition managed. Narwal became the fastest to reach 100 raid points in PKL season five to give their side a ballistic start.

Their defence may have looked weak but they were not tested much against a depleted Panthers for their seventh win over Panthers from 11 matches overall. Narwal reached the 100 milestone in style with a

brilliant super raid and reduced their opponents to one man in the sixth minute for a 8-4 lead as it was a walk on the mat for Pirates.

In the absence of their experienced duo of regular captain Manjeet Chillar who’s been sidelined because of an injury and Jasvir Singh (niggle), Panthers looked terribly out of sorts.

Veteran Navneet Gautam was called upon to lead the side but they hardly troubled the two-time champions. In their desperate bid to come back, Pawan Kumar attempted a do-or-die raid but only to succumb to a resolute defence as Panthers trailed 5-14 with after eight minutes. Such was Pirates’ domination that they kept Pantheres in one digit as long as two minutes in the second-half.

With a commanding 19-9 lead at half-time Panthers virtually sealed the match and Narwal took full advantage of the young squad. Narwal with another super raid inflicted a third allout on Panthers to make it 37-14 for Pirates in the 29th minute and it was about time that they sealed the issue.

Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten run at home ended by Haryana Steelers

Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten run at home was brought to a screeching halt by Haryana Steelers. In the second match of the second Inter Zone match week, Haryana beat Bengal 36-29. Bengal had come into the match winning two and drawing one of the three matches they had played at home. Apart from Gujarat Fortunegiants, they are thus far the only team to have remained unbeaten in their first three games at home.

Wazeer Singh (11 raid points), Surjeet Singh (8) and Mohit Chillar (4) were the ones at the core of Haryana’s win after they led 19-11 at the break. Bengal had a better second half and put pressure on Haryana with Maninder Singh (14) putting up a fine show but all his efforts went in vain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd