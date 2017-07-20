Looking to support sports in general as Tamil Thalaivas owner, says Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar’s Tamil Thalaivas will make their debut in the Pro Kabaddi league this season and are one of the four new teams to join the league. (Source: PTI) Tendulkar’s Tamil Thalaivas will make their debut in the Pro Kabaddi league this season and are one of the four new teams to join the league. (Source: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar said that he is looking to support “sports in general” in his role as the team owner of the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League. Tendulkar, while speaking at the team’s jersey launch, exhorted more youth to take up sports.

“It is important for people to stay healthy and there is no better way than taking up some sporting activity,” he said, “By 2020 India is set to be the youngest nation by population. But in obesity we are number three. A young and unhealthy population is a perfect recipe for disaster. What India needs is more participation in sporting activities,” he added.

Tendulkar’s Tamil Thalaivas will make their debut in the Pro Kabaddi league this season and are one of the four new teams to join the league. “I am here to support not only Kabaddi, but sports in general,” said the cricket great. While he may be known for his exploits wioth the bat, Tendulkar said that Kabaddi does hold a special place in his heart. “At some stage in our life we all would have played Kabaddi. When I went to watch a match some time ago, the kind of energy I felt was incredible. I have since loved the game.”

Tendulkar also thanked film star Kamal Haasan for being brand ambassador who in turn said that he was happy that a sportsman of the stature of Tendulkar is putting his weight behind a Kabaddi team. Other co-owners including Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, who were present, thanked Tendulkar and Haasan for backing a traditional sport like Kabaddi.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd