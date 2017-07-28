Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Maharashtra derby in Hyderabad

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Both teams look for winning start. Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Both teams look for winning start.

Kabaddi action continues in Hyderabad. After the first match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, the action shifts to the match of U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. The champion of the second season, U Mumba had a bad season last year and did not qualify for the play-offs. They will look to start the season on a bright note. Puneri Paltan, who are in the league since its inception, finished third last season. They were one of the best teams in the season but failed to advance to the final. This season, the competition will be according to the zones. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan are in Zone A. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score and Updates of the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Score and match from Hyderabad here.

Match 2 vs U Mumba 0 0 Puneri Paltan Scorecard Play By play Matchstats U Mumba Puneri Paltan Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 2Shabeer Bappu 0 0 0 0 0 1D. Suresh Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 9Kuldeep Singh 0 0 0 0 0 11Kashiling Adake 0 0 0 0 0 3Anup Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 4Hadi Oshtorak 0 0 0 0 0 8Joginder Narwal 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 7Nitin Madane 0 0 0 0 0 22Shrikant Jadhav 0 0 0 0 0 12N. Renjith 0 0 0 0 0 5Surinder Singh 0 0 0 0 0 88Darshan Kadian 0 0 0 0 0

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

U Mumba: Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

