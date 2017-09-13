Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha: Tamil Thalaivas in search of desperate win over UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi Live, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha: Thalaivas look to get some wins under their belt. (Source: Pro Kabaddi) Pro Kabaddi Live, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha: Thalaivas look to get some wins under their belt. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

As the Haryana leg nears its end, hosts look to surpass Gujarat Fortunegiants and take top spot in Zone A rankings. On Wednesday night, Tamil Thalaivas will be taking on UP Yoddha while in the second match in the evening, Haryana Steelers will be squaring off against Puneri Paltan. With just win from nine matches, Ajay Thakur-led side needs to up their game and win a few straight games to keep their hopes of making it into the play-offs alive. Meanwhile, after three straight draws, UP Yoddha would want to pick up full points. Ajay and Prapanjan will play key roles for the Thalaivas whereas Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga will lead the charge for UP Yoddha. While Nitin-led side is third in Zone B rankings, Thalaivas relinquish at the bottom of the table. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha here.

Match 75 20' Tamil Thalaivas 0 0 U.P. Yoddha Scorecard Play By play Match Stats U Mumba Dabang Delhi K.C. Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 11Kashiling Adake 3 4 7 0 7 Raids 13 raids 38% Successful raids Successful 5 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 5 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 5Surinder Singh 0 0 0 3 3 88Darshan Kadian 1 1 2 0 2 Raids 7 raids 14% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 3Anup Kumar 7 4 11 0 11 Raids 17 raids 52% Successful raids Successful 9 Unsuccessful 3 Empty 5 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 22Shrikant Jadhav 5 1 6 1 7 Raids 9 raids 44% Successful raids Successful 4 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 4Hadi Oshtorak 0 0 0 1 1 9Kuldeep Singh 0 0 0 0 0 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 55Dong Ju Hong 0 0 0 0 0 7Nitin Madane 0 0 0 0 0 33Deepak Yadav 0 0 0 0 0 12N. Renjith 0 0 0 0 0 6Mohan Raman G 0 0 0 0 0

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd