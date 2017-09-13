Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha: Tamil Thalaivas in search of desperate win over UP Yoddha

Only in Express
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Live Score: Pro Kabaddi action continues in Sonepat with Thalaivas taking on Yoddha. Catch the Pro Kabaddi Live Score of Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha here

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 13, 2017 7:18 pm
Pro Kabaddi Live, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2017 Live, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha live, Tamil vs UP live, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Live, Pro Kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi news, Indian Express Pro Kabaddi Live, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha: Thalaivas look to get some wins under their belt. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)
As the Haryana leg nears its end, hosts look to surpass Gujarat Fortunegiants and take top spot in Zone A rankings. On Wednesday night, Tamil Thalaivas will be taking on UP Yoddha while in the second match in the evening, Haryana Steelers will be squaring off against Puneri Paltan. With just win from nine matches, Ajay Thakur-led side needs to up their game and win a few straight games to keep their hopes of making it into the play-offs alive. Meanwhile, after three straight draws, UP Yoddha would want to pick up full points. Ajay and Prapanjan will play key roles for the Thalaivas whereas Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga will lead the charge for UP Yoddha. While Nitin-led side is third in Zone B rankings, Thalaivas relinquish at the bottom of the table. Catch all live scores and live updates of the match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha here.

Match 75
20'
Tamil Thalaivas
0
0
U.P. Yoddha
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
U Mumba
Dabang Delhi K.C.
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
11Kashiling Adake
3
4
7
0
7
Raids
13raids
38%Successful raids
Successful
5
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
5
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
5Surinder Singh
0
0
0
3
3
88Darshan Kadian
1
1
2
0
2
Raids
7raids
14%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
3Anup Kumar
7
4
11
0
11
Raids
17raids
52%Successful raids
Successful
9
Unsuccessful
3
Empty
5
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
22Shrikant Jadhav
5
1
6
1
7
Raids
9raids
44%Successful raids
Successful
4
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
4Hadi Oshtorak
0
0
0
1
1
9Kuldeep Singh
0
0
0
0
0
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
55Dong Ju Hong
0
0
0
0
0
7Nitin Madane
0
0
0
0
0
33Deepak Yadav
0
0
0
0
0
12N. Renjith
0
0
0
0
0
6Mohan Raman G
0
0
0
0
0

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    27
    Zone A - Match 74
    FT
    24
    Haryana Steelers beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (27-24)
    Sep 13, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    0
    VS
    0
    Zone B - Match 75
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 76

