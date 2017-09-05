Pro Kabaddi Live score, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Patna 43-17 Jaipur in second half

Pro Kabaddi live score, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Patna Pirates lost to Bengal Warriors in their previous match despite dominating most of that match. Pro Kabaddi live score, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Patna Pirates lost to Bengal Warriors in their previous match despite dominating most of that match.

Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers as the second week of Inter-Zone matches start in Pro Kabaddi at Kolkata. Patna had gotten off to a flier this season but have recently started faltering. They lost their first match in Kolkata to home team Bengal Warriors despite dominating a better part of that match. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, managed to beat the mighty Gujarat Fortunegiants at Kolkata. Before that, they had a tense fixture against U Mumba at Mumbai in which skipper Jasvir Singh was shown a yellow card. Catch live scores and updates of the match betwee Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers here.

Pro Kabaddi live score, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Match 61 FT Patna Pirates 47 21 Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (47-21) Scorecard Play By play Match Stats

Teams:

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

