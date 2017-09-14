Only in Express

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Haryana 26-25 Jaipur in second half

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Haryana play Jaipur in their final home match of the season. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers here.

Haryana Steelers play Jaipur Pink Panthers in their final home match of the season. The Steelers have had a mixed campaign so far at Sonepat, winning two, losing as many and drawing a match. They face a Jaipur side that are playing their first match in more than a week and hence will be having fresher legs. Jaipur will also be looking to get their season back on track after consecutive defeats, the last one being a 47-21 thrashing at the hands of Patna Pirates. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers here.

Pro Kabaddi season 5 live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 

Match 77
Live
vs
Haryana Steelers
26
27
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
67Deepak Kumar Dahiya
6
1
7
0
7
Raids
20raids
30%Successful raids
Successful
6
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
13
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
2Neeraj Kumar
0
0
0
1
1
3Rakesh Singh Kumar
0
0
0
1
1
10Surjeet Singh
1
3
4
1
5
Raids
16raids
18%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
11
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
5Wazir Singh
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
5raids
20%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
4
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Vikas
0
0
0
4
4
44Kuldeep Singh
0
0
0
2
2
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
13Khomsan Thongkham
0
0
0
0
0
7Deepak Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
14Prashanth Kumar Rai
0
0
0
0
0
6Jeeva Gopal
0
0
0
0
0
55Mayur Shivtarkar
3
0
3
0
3
Raids
5raids
60%Successful raids
Successful
3
Unsuccessful
2
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0

Teams

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    26
    Live - 2nd Half
    1'
    27
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

