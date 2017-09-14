Pro Kabaddi Live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Haryana 26-25 Jaipur in second half

Haryana Steelers play Jaipur Pink Panthers in their final home match of the season. The Steelers have had a mixed campaign so far at Sonepat, winning two, losing as many and drawing a match. They face a Jaipur side that are playing their first match in more than a week and hence will be having fresher legs. Jaipur will also be looking to get their season back on track after consecutive defeats, the last one being a 47-21 thrashing at the hands of Patna Pirates. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers here.
Pro Kabaddi season 5 live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers:
Teams
Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary
