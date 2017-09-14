Pro Kabaddi Live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Haryana 26-25 Jaipur in second half

Pro Kabaddi Live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Haryana have had a mixed home campaign so far. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Pro Kabaddi Live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Haryana have had a mixed home campaign so far. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

Haryana Steelers play Jaipur Pink Panthers in their final home match of the season. The Steelers have had a mixed campaign so far at Sonepat, winning two, losing as many and drawing a match. They face a Jaipur side that are playing their first match in more than a week and hence will be having fresher legs. Jaipur will also be looking to get their season back on track after consecutive defeats, the last one being a 47-21 thrashing at the hands of Patna Pirates. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers here.

Pro Kabaddi season 5 live score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Match 77 Live vs Haryana Steelers 26 27 Jaipur Pink Panthers Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 67Deepak Kumar Dahiya 6 1 7 0 7 Raids 20 raids 30% Successful raids Successful 6 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 13 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 2Neeraj Kumar 0 0 0 1 1 3Rakesh Singh Kumar 0 0 0 1 1 10Surjeet Singh 1 3 4 1 5 Raids 16 raids 18% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 11 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 5Wazir Singh 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 5 raids 20% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 4 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Vikas 0 0 0 4 4 44Kuldeep Singh 0 0 0 2 2 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 13Khomsan Thongkham 0 0 0 0 0 7Deepak Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 14Prashanth Kumar Rai 0 0 0 0 0 6Jeeva Gopal 0 0 0 0 0 55Mayur Shivtarkar 3 0 3 0 3 Raids 5 raids 60% Successful raids Successful 3 Unsuccessful 2 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0

Teams

Haryana Steelers: Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd