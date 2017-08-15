India @ 70

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Live Pro Kabaddi season 5: Bengal Warriors 3-4 Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Live Pro Kabaddi season 5: Catch live scores and updates of the first inter-zonal match of the season between Bengal warriors and Puneri Paltan.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 15, 2017 8:14 pm
Pro Kabaddi live, live pro kabaddi league, live bengal vs puneri, bengal vs pune kabaddi live, live bengal vs pune, Live Pro Kabaddi season 5, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Both teams will be looking to move on from their defeats as the first week of Inter-Zone matches start.
Related News

The 70th Independence Day also marks the beginning of the first week of Inter-Zonal matches in this year’s Pro Kabaddi. The first match of the day is between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan. Both sides won their first two opening fixtures but tasted defeats in their last matches. Bengal Warriors went down to a brilliant all round performance from Bengaluru Bulls while Puneri Paltan were defeated in a thriller by Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both sides have balanced squads with Puneri Paltan arguably possessing one of the most consistent defensive setups in the league. Catch live scores of the match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors here.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Live Pro Kabaddi Season 5 score:  

Match 28
Live
8'
Bengal Warriors
5
7
Puneri Paltan
Scorecard
Play By play
Match Stats
Bengal Warriors
Puneri Paltan
Starters
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
9Maninder Singh
1
1
2
0
2
Raids
4raids
50%Successful raids
Successful
2
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
2
6Surjeet Singh
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
11Rahul Kumar
0
0
0
1
1
4Jang Kun Lee
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
4raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
3
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
10Vinod Kumar
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
2raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
12Shrikant Tewthia
0
0
0
0
0
13Ran Singh
0
0
0
0
0
Raids
1raids
0%Successful raids
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
1
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
1
Substitutes
Touch Points
Bonus Points
Raid Points
Tackle Points
Points
55Bhupender Singh
0
0
0
0
0
7Deepak Narwal
1
0
1
0
1
Raids
1raids
100%Successful raids
Successful
1
Unsuccessful
0
Empty
0
Raid Sequence
Tackles
Successful
0
Unsuccessful
0
1Shashank Wankhede
0
0
0
0
0
44Sandeep Malik
0
0
0
0
0
33Kuldeep
0
0
0
0
0

Teams: 

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 13, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 27 -->
27
Zone A - Match 27
FT
20
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (27-20)
Aug 15, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 28 -->
5
Live - 1st Half
9'
7
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 28
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 29 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 