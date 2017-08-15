Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Live Pro Kabaddi season 5: Bengal Warriors 3-4 Puneri Paltan

Live Pro Kabaddi season 5, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Both teams will be looking to move on from their defeats as the first week of Inter-Zone matches start. Live Pro Kabaddi season 5, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Both teams will be looking to move on from their defeats as the first week of Inter-Zone matches start.

The 70th Independence Day also marks the beginning of the first week of Inter-Zonal matches in this year’s Pro Kabaddi. The first match of the day is between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan. Both sides won their first two opening fixtures but tasted defeats in their last matches. Bengal Warriors went down to a brilliant all round performance from Bengaluru Bulls while Puneri Paltan were defeated in a thriller by Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both sides have balanced squads with Puneri Paltan arguably possessing one of the most consistent defensive setups in the league. Catch live scores of the match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors here.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Live Pro Kabaddi Season 5 score:

Match 28 Live 8' Bengal Warriors 5 7 Puneri Paltan Scorecard Play By play Match Stats Bengal Warriors Puneri Paltan Starters Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 9Maninder Singh 1 1 2 0 2 Raids 4 raids 50% Successful raids Successful 2 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 2 6Surjeet Singh 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 11Rahul Kumar 0 0 0 1 1 4Jang Kun Lee 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 4 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 3 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 10Vinod Kumar 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 2 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 12Shrikant Tewthia 0 0 0 0 0 13Ran Singh 0 0 0 0 0 Raids 1 raids 0% Successful raids Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 1 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 1 Substitutes Touch Points Bonus Points Raid Points Tackle Points Points 55Bhupender Singh 0 0 0 0 0 7Deepak Narwal 1 0 1 0 1 Raids 1 raids 100% Successful raids Successful 1 Unsuccessful 0 Empty 0 Raid Sequence Tackles Successful 0 Unsuccessful 0 1Shashank Wankhede 0 0 0 0 0 44Sandeep Malik 0 0 0 0 0 33Kuldeep 0 0 0 0 0

Teams:

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

