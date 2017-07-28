Pro Kabaddi Season 5 opening ceremony live blog: Akshay Kumar to perform before double header

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 opening ceremony live: 12 teams ready to take panga in the 2017 edition of PKL. Pro Kabaddi Season 5 opening ceremony live: 12 teams ready to take panga in the 2017 edition of PKL.

The fifth season of Pro Kabaddi 2017 gets underway from Friday at The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening phase will see four new teams making their debut. Tamil Thalaivas, led by Ajay Thakur, will begin proceedings as they clash with Telugu Titans who will be led by Rahul Chaudhuri, in the season opener. This will be followed by U Mumba taking on their fellow Maharashtrian team, Puneri Paltan. However, before these two games the opening ceremony, full of glitz and glamour, featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will kick start the season. Catch all live updates of the opening ceremony here.

1948 hrs IST: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to set the platform on fire with his dance performance in a while.

1943 hrs IST: Sachin Tendulkar, Chiranjeevi in attendance as Tamil Thalaivas’ begin their Pro Kabaddi League journey

Yes he is there..! Can Tamil Thalaivas start PKL journey with win? pic.twitter.com/Q3cBeVEg5T — saundarya mehra (@saundary96) July 28, 2017

1925 hrs IST: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is in attendance as he cheers for his his team Tamil Thalaivas. Will the debutants open their account with a win?

1920 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of season 5 of Pro Kabaddi. Before we kickstart the league with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas, we begin with breathtaking performances by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

