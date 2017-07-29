Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi in first match of the day in Hyderabad. (Source: PKL) Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi in first match of the day in Hyderabad. (Source: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin the fifth edition’s campaign on Saturday when they will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad. One of the most senior player of Indian Kabaddi team, Jasvir Singh will once again lead the inaugural edition champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. In 46 matches he has made 695 raids, where he has taken 277 points. He also has 23 defence points to his name. Iranian player Meeraj Sheykh, who was retained by the franchise, will be playing the lead role for Dabang Delhi. In 42 matches, he has 119 raid points and a sum of 42 defence points.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be played on Saturday, July 29.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Saturday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi live online?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

