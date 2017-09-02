Gujarat Fortunegiants’ winning streak snapped by Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors choke and draw with UP Yoddha

Gujarat Fortunegiants slipped up in the second half. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release) Gujarat Fortunegiants slipped up in the second half. (Source: Pro Kabaddi release)

Gujarat Fortunegiants’ seven-match unbeaten run in Pro Kabaddi 2017 was snapped by Haryana Steelers on Saturday. The Steelers managed to overpower Gujarat and win the match 42-36. Gujarat have hence been unable to beat the Steelers in all three of the matches that the two teams have played so far.

Gujarat dominated the first half and were leading by seven points at the end of it. Young Sachin was the star raider for them once again. But in the second half, Gujarat slipped and started leaking points to Prasanth Kumar Rai who took 14 raid points and two tackle points. Wazir Singh then earned a Super Raid and curtailed the deficit before he earned four more and forced an all out. This made the score 28-25 in Gujarat’s favour and soon, the Steelers got past their opponents. Despite the loss, Gujarat Fortune Giants remain top of the Zone A table.

Bengal Warriors falter to draw 26-26 with UP Yoddha

In the second match of the day, home favourites Bengal Warriors choked in dying seconds to settle for a 26-all tie against UP Yoddha. Trailing 11-14 at the break, Bengal Warriors did well to bounce back for a slender 25-24 lead in front of their star co-owner Akshay Kumar.

But they could not seal the issue for a third tie, extending their unbeaten run to six matches, two points clear of UP (33) at the top of Zone B table. UP captain Nitin Tomar scored a Super 10. It is welcome victory for UP Yoddha who were playing their second match since a disastrous home leg.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd