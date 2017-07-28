Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thaliavas live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Telugu Titans will take on Tamil Thalaivas in first match of the season. (Source: PKL) Telugu Titans will take on Tamil Thalaivas in first match of the season. (Source: PKL)

The fifth season of Pro Kabaddi league is all set to kick start from Friday in Hyderabad. Telugu Titans would be taking on the newly drafted team Tamil Thalaivas. In the last edition, Titans locked horns with Puneri Paltan for the third-fourth position. They are being led by Rahul Chaudhari who so far has 517 points to his name. On the other hand, it would Ajay Thakur who will have the responsibility of leading Tamil Thalaives. The Haryana player has 317 points in Pro Kabaddi league.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on Friday July 28.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Friday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas live online?

The Pro Kabaddi League 5 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

