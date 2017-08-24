Pro Kabaddi 2017: Tamil Thalaivas hold UP Yoddha in thrilling tie

UP Yoddha drew 33-33 agaisnt Tamil Thalaivas. (Source: PTI) UP Yoddha drew 33-33 agaisnt Tamil Thalaivas. (Source: PTI)

Coming in after four consecutive defeats, UP Yoddha managed to break their four-match losing streak with a 33-33 nail-biting finish in Lucknow. Rishank Devadiga’s 14 raid points powered UP Yoddha while Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur completed his 11th super 10 as the two teams gave season 5 it’s sixth tie.

The home team had themselves to blame for squandering their first half lead as the visitors cashed in on another poor effort from the UP defenders to tie the match in the dying minutes.

Despite taking a 14-3 lead in first 10 minutes of first half, UP Yoddha gave away their hold on the match as the first half ended with Yoddha leading the match 19-11. Nitin Tomar & co have themselves to blame for squandering their lead as Thalaivas struggled against the hosts team in the first half. With UP playing an aggressive game, Tamil Thalaivas fought back with Ajay’s effective performance.

Tamil Thalaivas got their act together in the second half but it was Rishank Devadiga who made the difference for the hosts. He dominated the game right from the first whistle and didn’t let UP Yoddha sccumb in the dying moments. Rishank scored two points in the last three minutes to get his back into the game as Yoddhas took a lead of 33-31.

With less than three minutes to go, the Nitin-led side looked on course to register their first win at home. But Tamil surprised them with Vineet Kumar. The 27-year old made a successful raid in the dying seconds as the visitors levelled the score with a tackle point to tie the match.

