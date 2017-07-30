U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

U Mumba suffered a 21-33 defeat to Puneri Paltan in their season opener. (Source: pro Kabaddi) U Mumba suffered a 21-33 defeat to Puneri Paltan in their season opener. (Source: pro Kabaddi)

On Day 3 of the Pro Kabaddi season 5, former champions U Mumba will take on debutants Haryana Steelers. After suffering a defeat to Puneri Paltan in the first Maharashtran derby of the edition, Anup Kumar-led Mumbai team will look to bounce back. Steelers, on the other side, will hope to start their PKL journey with a win. Under the leadership of Surender Nada, and with the likes of Mohit Chhilar, Surjeet Singh, Haryana team possess a chance of giving a tough fight to U Mumba.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be played on Sunday July 30.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Sunday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers?

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers?

The fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers and will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

