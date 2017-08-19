Pro Kabaddi 2017: U Mumba too hot to handle for UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha lost their first home game. (Source: AP) UP Yoddha lost their first home game. (Source: AP)

With ‘captain cool’ Anup Kumar not at his best, Shabeer Bappu stepped up to the occasion and powered U Mumba to a 37-34 win over UP Yoddha. Shabeer did the most of the damage as he scored 12 points in 15 raids he scored. Each of his raids were a sight to watch as the 31-year old won the match for his side from the jaws of defeat.

In the first match of Lucknow leg, raiders dominated the proceedings with some smooth and quick raids. While Rishank Devadiga and Nitin Tomar did the job for UP Yoddha, it was Shabeer and Anup leading the charge for the season 2 winners.

It was only Shabeer’s super raid in the 35th minute of the game which gave the Mumbai-based team a four point lead. It was also this raid that inflicted the first all out on the UP team. Calling Shabeer’s performance lajawaab, captain Anup Kumar started the press conference saying that it feels good to address the media after winning a match. While Anup scored eight points, second highest for U Mumba, the 33-year old credited Shabeer and defender Srender for their third win. “Shabeer and Surender brought the confidence back. While Shabeer played the lead raiders role, it helped me concentrate on leading the team,” said Anup.

Shabeer’s outrage helped U Mumbai fight back. Despite leading the game 13-10 at half time, UP Yoddha let the game slip from their hands. Taking the blame on him, Nitin said, “I made the mistake letting Shabeer and Anup ease out the pressure.”

His frustration was not misplaced. Despite his performance and Rishank’s efforts, UP failed to eke out a result in their favour for the second time. “Also, I left the defense bit to lose. The game turned in their favor in the last moment. Had it happened earlier, we could have had bounced back,” Nitin concluded.

Old schools shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers outdo Bengaluru Bulls

Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar on Friday led the way for Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 30-28 win over struggling Bengaluru Bulls. An all-round show by the old-school boys where Jasvir scored a super 10 and a rock-solid defensive display by Manjeet helped his side register their second win.

After Jaipur showed clear instinct of dominance as they began strongly taking a 7-3 lead with Manjeet doing the most of the destruction. Manjeet, who turned 32 today, scored his 18th high five as each member of his team contributed in their win.

While Bulls’ captain Rohit Kumar was on an incredibly rampant run as he gave his a 12-8 lead with back to back two points which were followed by an all out on the season 1 winners. However, it was Jasvir’s incredible super raid in which took Jaipur’s score to 17-14 at halftime.

Rohit and Jasvir didn’t let the game go in anyone’s favour. However, Pink Panthers dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half before Bulls made a come back from 16-27 to make it 22-28. As the clock kept ticking, Ajay Kumar joined Rohit as Bulls kept their nerves tight. Rohit pulled off a great show towards the end as he went on to score his fifth super 10 of the season. But it was Jasvir’s scorpion kick in the last raid of the game that helped his side secure five points.

