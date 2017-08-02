Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live streaming: Telugu Titans suffered their first defeat of the season against Patna Pirates. (Source: Express Web Desk) Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live streaming: Telugu Titans suffered their first defeat of the season against Patna Pirates. (Source: Express Web Desk)

Telugu Titans sign off their home leg with a match against the defending champions Patna Pirates. Titans suffered their first loss of the season against Pirates and this time they will hope to take revenge of their previous 29-35 loss. Titans managed to make a comeback after losing three games on the trot by defeating Bengal Warriors in their previous game. Season 4 semifinalist need to revise their strategy as the team looks heavily relied on Rahul Chaudhari. Pirates, on the other hand, are much balanced and relaxed. With Pradeep Narwal in great form, they are more likely to dominate Titans at home. However, Nilesh Salunke and Rakesh Kumar can turn Titans’ fortunes around. This match promises to be a high electrifying contest between the two giants of Pro Kabaddi.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will be played on Thursday, August 3.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Thursday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates?

The match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

