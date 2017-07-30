Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Rahul Chaudhari is one point short of becoming the first player to score 500 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari is one point short of becoming the first player to score 500 raid points.

In the second match on Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi season 5, hosts Telugu Titans will square off against Bengaluru Bulls. After starting their season with a win over Tamil Thalaivas, Titans suffered a 29-35 defeat against Patna Pirates. Bulls, who finished sixth in the previous edition, will hope to turn their fortunes around. ‘Poster Boy’ Rahul Chaudhari is one point short of becoming the first player to score 500 raid points. Bulls will bank on Rohit Kumar to guide them to their first win.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will be played on Sunday July 30.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will start at 9:00(IST) i.e., Sunday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls?

The sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls and will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd