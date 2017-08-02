Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Telugu Titans have lost to Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha. (Source: File) Telugu Titans have lost to Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha. (Source: File)

Not many would have thought that after an emphatic win over Tamil Thalaivas in the season opener, Telugu Titans will go on to lose three on the trot. After losing their third match 18-31 against debutants UP Yoddha, Rahul Chaudhari and his troops will look to turn their fortunes around when they play Bengal Warriors. The Kohli-based franchise will hope to make the full use of pressure that Titans would be under. Bengal team will play under the leadership of Surjeet Singh. With Titans overly dependent on their captain, Bengal rely on Jang Kun Lee. Match against the Warriors will be very important for the hosts before they begin their away matches.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will be played on Wednesday, August 2.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will start at 9:00(IST) i.e., Wednesday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors?

The tenth match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors and will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

