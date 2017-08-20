Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans fightback, beat U Mumba 37-32

Telugu Titans claimed their second win. Telugu Titans claimed their second win.

Telugu Titans had won just one of their last nine games and a win against U Mumba, who beat UP Yoddha in their previous game, looked difficult. A win for Titans would have spoiled Mumba’s party. Titans needed a special performance from someone to lift their spirits. Rahul Chaudhari did exactly that, taking his team to a 37-32 win in Lucknow.

Raider Rahul did not hold back anything and raided U Mumba areas with some attacking raids. Mumba defenders were struggling to stop the raider. In the 14th minute of the game, Rahul not only completed his Super 10 but also inflicted the second all out on U Mumba. As the raid turned crucial for Titans, it gave them a six-point lead. At half time the scoreline red 19-15.

“I had asked our coach to give youngsters a chance tonight. We had already lost so many matches. So thought let’s give them a chance. Marta kya nhi karta,” Rahul said, who scored 13 points from 20 raids.

What was missing in their previous encounters, could be seen in this game. Titans kept their defence tight and didn’t let Shabeer Bappu or Anup Kumar score easy points. Happy with the team’s performance, captain Rahul said, “Glad about today’s performance. Had it happened in our previous games, we wouldn’t have had lost so many games. Today’s player of the match was Sombir and I’m sure he will continue the same against UP Yoddha.”

While Rahul led Titans’ attack, young 19-year old Sombir supported his captain in the defence. Playing his fourth game, Sombir scored eight tackle points and took down players like Anup, Shabeer and Kashilinga Adake. One can easily make out how Titans dominated the game as they didn’t let the Anup score bonus points.

Sombir made things more difficult for U Mumba as their defence looked flat against Rahul Chaudhari. However, the game was well-balanced until the 33rd before Rahul score four points in three consecutive raids taking Titans score to 31-28.

Dejected with his team’s show, Anup didn’t lose his cool as he feels if Kashilinga’s current form is a major concern for them. “In the last match we saw Shabeer giving his best, now it is important for Kashi to play up to his standards,” Anup concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd