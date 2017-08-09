Pro Kabaddi 2017: Strong defence, Super Raids push Bengaluru Bulls to win over Bengal Warriors

Ajay’s super raid gave Bengaluru Bulls a lead of four points, taking their points tally to 20-16. (Source: Pro Kabaddi) Ajay’s super raid gave Bengaluru Bulls a lead of four points, taking their points tally to 20-16. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru Bulls’ coach Randhir Singh is not one to mince his words. He was scathing on his team’s defensive performance when they lost to UP Yoddha and was openly critical of Rohit Kumar’s inability to remain on court in their thrilling draw against Telugu Titans on Tuesday. Hence, when he is praising his team in a post match press conference, one can infer that the Bulls may have done well. They did and they got their second win since coming to Nagpur. It came against Bengal Warriors and the score was 31-25 in their favour.

“Our offence was always good, but today the defence was actually better,” said Randhir. But the fact remains that, despite a good defensive performance, the match will always be remembered for one specific raid that turned it Bengaluru’s way. For once, that moment was not brought on by Rohit Kumar but Ajay Kumar. Ajay Kumar went in for the raid and managed a touch. The Warriors clamped down on him but somehow, he managed to get to the mid line. Three others had touched him and four points came out of that one raid.

This happened a few minutes into the second half and the two teams were going toe to toe until that point. Suddenly, the Warriors had only two players left on their side of the mat and were four points behind from being level. They were all out in the next two minutes. “He (Ajay Kumar) has the ability,” said Randhir, “Somehow he was unable to show that on the mat.” This was something that was echoed by Rohit Kumar too. “Ajay, if he plays to his potential, can take three, four or five points. He can even inflict an all out by himself.”

Defensively, the Bulls showed more determination than they ever did. They had come close to being all out multiple times in both halves. Both times, they got out of the situation by the thick of their skin. Rohit Kumar, for a change, was as effective in defence as he was in attack. It was a win that the Bulls desperately needed and one that they got through some good defence and a Super Raid

