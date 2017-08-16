Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants come back from jaws of defeat against Bengaluru Bulls

Manpreet credited the younger players of the team and Gujarat’s defensive setup for their win over Bulls. (Express Photo by Saundarya Mehra) Manpreet credited the younger players of the team and Gujarat’s defensive setup for their win over Bulls. (Express Photo by Saundarya Mehra)

In the last 10 minutes of their match against Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Fortunegiants showed that they have the caliber to trounce any team in the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi. Gujarat are now on a four-match unbeaten streak and it has come about due to a rock-solid defence and the performances of their youngsters. One could easily make out from coach Manpreet Singh’s celebration just how pleased he was with his team’s efforts in their 27-24 win over Bengaluru Bulls. “This win is special as the team didn’t lose hope,” Manpreet said. “Youngsters are leading the way for us. It is the best thing when youngsters step up and perform, Mahinder to aaj Tsunami leke aagaya,” he added.

Manpreet credited the younger players of the team and Gujarat’s defensive setup for their win over Bulls. They were trailing 10-19 at one point and it looked like Gujarat may just succumb to their first home defeat of the season. But it was just then that their defence stepped up and performed consecutive Super Tackles, the first one on Rohit Kumar and the second on Ashish Kumar. Suddenly, the nine point deficit was reduced to five. This also revived their right corner specialist Abozar Mighani and raider Mahinder Rajput on the mat. Bulls captain Rohit agreed that they hadn’t planned anything for Mahinder. “We didn’t plan for Mahinder and that is where we gave away the points,” Rohit said.

Gujarat Fortunegiants top Zone A with 28 points and are unbeaten at home. (Express photo by Saundarya Mehra) Gujarat Fortunegiants top Zone A with 28 points and are unbeaten at home. (Express photo by Saundarya Mehra)

Gujarat didn’t let up. They pushed on and, with seven minutes left, the score was level at 21-21. The comeback was powered by the raid points. Followed next was Gujarat’s comeback led by their young brigade – Mahinder, Sachin Tawar and Rohit Gulia. Every time young Sachin used to go for a raid, the crowd would go wild as Sachin chants would begin. The 18-year old surely didn’t disappoint the crowd as he made two consecutive successful raids to give his side a 24-21 lead. Manpreet believes that

Manpreet believes that it is important to utilise youngsters passion in a correct direction. “You have to extract their best. They have this passion where they are not afraid of getting out,” Manpreet said.

However, one must credit the efforts of Parvesh Bhainswal, Abozar as they didn’t let the pressure build on the home side despite trailing Bulls by a huge gap. The duo scored four and three tackle points respectively to rescue their team from first defeat at home. Fortunegiants top Zone A with 28 points and have a 12-point lead on Puneri Paltan. They next play Telugu Titans and will hope to continue in the same vein.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd