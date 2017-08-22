Pro Kabaddi 2017: Strong defence keeps Gujarat Fortunegiants unbeaten

Gujarat Fortunegiants are on a seven-match unbeaten run. Gujarat Fortunegiants are on a seven-match unbeaten run.

Playing their first away match after a stellar show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their victory march with a thumping 35-21 win over Puneri Paltan in Lucknow. As it has been the case so far in the league, Fortunegiants defenders kept the game in their hold and didn’t let the experience of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rajesh Mondal hamper their unbeaten run in the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi.

The Iranian dup of Fazrl Atrachali and Abozar Mighuani, who have been guarding Gujarat’s two corners, didn’t let Pune’s raiders escape from their aggressive play. In the 12th minute of the first half, Fortunegiants took down Deepak Niwas Hooda with Fazel’s strong ankle hold giving them a four point lead.

It was just matter of time, that Fortunegiants defenders forced the first all-out of the match taking their score to 14-5. From there on, the Pune team couldn’t make a way back and at half time the score was 16-7.

While Pune managed to keep Gujarat’s ‘raiding machine’ Sachin Tawar quiet in the second half, Abozar in the right corner led the rout of Pune’s raiders. With three minutes remaining in the match, Abozar held Deepak’s right leg so firmly that the Pune captain could not make an escape from it. With Deepak taken off, Pune trailed 20-28 and were inflicted the second all-out by Pawan Sehrawat’s successful raid.

Both teams possess strong defence and it was showcased as star raiders from either side could not score more than five points. Fazel, who suffered an injury in his right hand during Gujarat’s previous match, scored his seventh high 5. With this win, Gujarat are now on a seven match unbeaten run and top Zone A with 41 points.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd