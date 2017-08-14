Pro Kabaddi 2017: Sachin Tawar’s virtuosity helps Gujarat Fortunegiants record third home win

Gujarat Fortunegiants easily got past Jaipur Pink Panthers in Ahmedabad. (Source: Express photo) Gujarat Fortunegiants easily got past Jaipur Pink Panthers in Ahmedabad. (Source: Express photo)

Sachin Tawar’s brilliance helped Gujarat Fortunegiants strengthen their lead at the top of Zone A table in the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi. What was missing in the first two legs of Pro Kabaddi, could be very well noticed at Ahmedabad’s The Arena. The home team continues to be a formidable side. On Sunday, Fortunegiants marched towards their third win on the trot by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 27-20.

With players like Manjeet Chhillar and Jasvir Singh on the other side, young 18-year old Sachin Tawar did what he has been doing so far this season. Playing his first PKL season, Sachin has amazed people on and off the mat and it becomes evident whenever he goes for a raid, the entire crowd goes wild.

The second match of the day started with a couple of empty initial raids from both the sides before Jasvir Singh broke the deadlock for the Pink Panthers. For Gujarat, Rohit Gulia opened their account with a bonus point. First half was more of a neck-to-neck battle with neither team able to take lead and the score was tied 10-10. Only six successful raids were made by both the teams where Sachin just managed just one point from seven raids. Panthers had come in with a plan for the raider and they executed it very well.

In the second half, slowly and gradually Sachin went on to make way for Gujarat. He returned with a point four times, giving his side a 24-17 lead. Adding to that, Fortunegiants pulled out some incredible tackles. Credit to Gujarat’s strong corner specialists, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani, and Parvesh Bhainswal as the home team enforced an all-out on Jaipur.

Addressing the media, Fortunegiants coach, Manpreet Singh said, “I believe the TV review which came in Gujarat’s favour was the turning point of the game. Decisions like these boost players confidence. Gujarat has played well at home. We have managed to win three games on the trot, something which the previous two teams failed to do so. I credit our team’s success to the support staff, owners for giving me such a strong team.”

When asked about their strategies, former Patna Pirates captain said that the way players have come together that has to be appreciated. “Our strategies have worked so far and I hope we continue to perform like this throughout the tournament. Players are jelling good and I think this is the main reason for our success,” he added.

Sukesh was the only player from Gujarat’s squad who finished without a point. And, this shows how impactful Sachin has been for the team. In just six matches, the raider has cumulated 33 points and is only behind Rahul Chaudhari, Rohit Kumar and Pardeep Nawal.

