Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari reaches 500 raid points but humbled in the end

Rahul Chaudhari scored his 500th raid point to make it 2-0 in favour of Telugu Titans against Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday. But that was only a happy prelude to what would be another disappointing night for the Titans. Bengaluru Bulls, with captain Rohit Kumar in the thick of action, raged from there and the final score, embarrassingly for Chaudhari and his Titans, was 31-21 in favour of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru opened their account with Ajay Kumar’s bonus point. Rohit Kumar then scored two points in a single raid and his team overturned the deficit to lead 5-2. This was followed by another two-point raid by Rohit Kumar which meant that Bengaluru led the Titans 8-2 in the first 10 minutes. This trend continued for the rest of the first half. Bengaluru were scoring at will while Titans, once again dependent on Chaudhari, were unable to make a mark. Half time scoreline was 10-15 in favour of Bengaluru – an apt summary to the story so far.

The crowd kept cheeering Chaudhari’s name but the man himself was unable to rise up to the occasion. At one point, he scored a raid point, went back to his half and lied down on the mat. He perhaps realised that the match had slipped out of his team’s hands already.

Bengaluru Bulls were in complete control during the second half. They kept their defence tight enough to not let the hapless opposition raiders too many points while Rohit Kumar wreaked havoc down the other end. He raced to a super 10 in the 35th minute. Two minutes later, Ajay Kumar scored a super raid and the Titans were all out in the next minute. They got two points but it was too little, too late. They had gotten off to a flying start against the Tamil Thalaivas in their opener, but depending upon an erring Chaudhari has cost them two consecutive defeats since.

