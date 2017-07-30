Pro Kabaddi 2017: Rahul Chaudhari becomes first player to score 500 raid points in PKL history

Rahul Chaudhari is the only player to have scored 500 or more points in the history of PKL. (Source: Pro Kabaddi) Rahul Chaudhari is the only player to have scored 500 or more points in the history of PKL. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

After a stellar performance in the season opener against debutants Tamil Thalaivas, where he registered his 25th Super 10, ‘poster boy’ Rahul Chaudhari became the first player to score 500 raid points in the history of the Pro Kabaddi. Rahul reached the milestone in their third match against Bengaluru Bulls.

‘Poster Boy’ of PKL, Rahul reached the milestone in his second raid of the match where he got the touch of Bulls defender Ravinder. A total of 400 successful raids, 15 Super Raids and a record 25 Super 10s further add to his reputation.

In the previous match against Patna Pirates, the 24-year old raider was denied the opportunity as his team lost to the defending champions 29-25. Needing just one point, Pirates defenders did a phenomenal job to keep the ‘Poster Boy’ quiet. In total, Rahul had made 15 unsuccessful raids in the match, which was also his worst performance in the history of the league.

His raiding average is 8.48, which is also the best by any raider in the league. In 60 matches, he has now made 1000 raids.

Awarded the “Most Value Player of the season” in the first and fourth edition, Rahul started the fifth season with 482 raid points to his name. In the previous edition, Titans captain became the first player to have had scored 500 overall points.

