Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Puneri Paltan currently top the Zone A rankings while Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed sixth in Zone A. Puneri Paltan currently top the Zone A rankings while Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed sixth in Zone A.

Table toppers Puneri Paltan will be locking horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are currently placed sixth in Zone A points table. However, season 1 winners Jaipur have only played one game so far and come in after a long nine-day break. Under Deepak Niwas Hooda’s captaincy, Pune-team is looking well balanced and ready to take panga with any strong team. Pune come in after a 26-21 win over Dabang Delhi while the Pink Panthers had suffered a 26-30 defeat to the same opponent. With Rajesh Mondal, Sandeep Narwal, Dharmaraj Cheralathan in the pack, Pune look more stable when compared to that of Jaipur-bases team. After giving the captaincy role to their costliest buy Manjeet Chhillar, Panthers will hope to register their first win when they take on the Maharashtra-based team. It will be interesting to see if Pune will continue their dominance in Zone A or it will be Jaipur who will earn five crucial points.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on Wednesday, August 9.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Wednesday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores, and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd