Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Puneri Paltan won their season opener against U Mumba while Dabang Delhi lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous match. Puneri Paltan won their season opener against U Mumba while Dabang Delhi lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous match.

With the league moving into its second leg, it will be Puneri Paltan who will take on Dabang Delhi in the second match in Nagpur. Pune, who are playing under the leadership of Deepak Niwas Hooda, won their season opener against former champions U Mumba. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants in their second match of the season. The Maharashtra-based team will rely on their captain and experienced players like Dharmaraj Cheralathan, More G, Rajesh Mondal, making them a more balanced side. Delhi, on the other hand, will be dependent on their Iranian duo to take them over the line. The Meraj Sheykh-led team has the worst win percentage in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

When is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will be played on Friday, August 4.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will start at 8:00(IST) i.e., Friday evening. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First

Where is the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi?

The 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will be played in Hyderabad.

How do I follow the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd