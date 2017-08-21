Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan down Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers snatch narrow win against UP Yoddha

Puneri Paltan beat Patna Pirates. Puneri Paltan beat Patna Pirates.

Sandeep Narwal single-handedly kept his team ahead of Patna Pirates. The raider made some of the most crucial raids and caused an all-out as well to keep his team Puneri Paltan on top in a high-scoring match in the Pro Kabaddi 2017 in Lucknow.

The other Narwal — Pradeep — part of the Patna unit tried his best to help his team by 19 off the total 42 points but the defence did not help him. He led Patna’s comeback in the second half but it was not enough has Paltan held on to a 47-42 win.

Pune coach BC Ramesh said that having Narwal on the mat is important. “While Sandeep was on the mat, he didn’t let Patna’s Pardeep score points. Having a player like him in the right corner gives an edge over other teams to take down Pardeep,” he said.

Pune had a plan to stop Patna’s ‘raiding machine’ and to a point, they did manage to keep Pardeep quiet. It was the first time that Pardeep was taken down thrice in his first five raids. While Pardeep was kept out of action for over eight minutes in the first half, Pune took a lead of 12 points. Pirates trailed 13-25 at halftime.

However, the ‘Dupki King’ made a strong comeback and went onto score 19 points from 24 raids and tried to get Patna back into the game. His super raid reduced the lead to 41-37, it was the successful tackle by Sandeep in the right corner to take down Pirates raider Monu Goyat in the second last moment which pulled the things back in Pune’s favour.

As per Patna Pirates coach Ram Meher Singh, it was their defence which let the game slip from their hands despite Pardeep’s heroics. “When Pardeep fails it does put pressure on the team but going all blank like this is seriously not acceptable. When you could easily get rid of the player with a bonus point then what is the need to give three points.”

In the second game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers, in the absence of Manjeet Chhillar, coasted to a 24-22 win as over UP Yoddha, who succumbed to their third straight loss in Lucknow. Jasvir Singh led the Jaipur unit to the narrow win.

On the backfoot after losing two matches in last five minutes, the Yoddhas focused on strengthening their defence which resulted in exerting pressure on their raiders.

It was the first time that Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha faced off in Pro Kabaddi and gave Season 5 it’s one of the most thrilling encounters. Just like their previous two games, UP let the game slip from their hands in the dying moments. But it won’t be wrong to say that more than their defence, it was Jasvir’s experience that helped Jaipur to make a comeback as they were trailing 15-19.

With only two UP defenders left on the court and players like Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga taken off, Pink Panthers capitalised the opportunity. With two minutes remaining for the final whistle, Jasvir gave Pink Panthers a crucial one point lead to take his team’s score to 20-19. Soon UP leveled it with Hadi Tajik getting one point for the hosts.

But, the drama continued till the final moment as both teams gave it all before the season 1 winners forced an all out to take the match in their favour. One could make out from Jasvir and Abhishek Bachchan’s celebration that how much did this win mean to them.

