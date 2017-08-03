Pro Kabaddi Season 5 records an unprecedented rise in viewership

Pro Kabaddi records an unprecedented rise. Pro Kabaddi records an unprecedented rise.

Season 5 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi has broken new records. With a remarkable fan following, it has recorded an unprecedented rise in viewership in the ongoing tournament, currently taking place in Hyderabad.

Karnataka has contributed significantly with a viewership growth of 137% for Season 5 as compared to the previous season. The average rating for day 1 showed an increase in other key markets as well with Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra registering a growth of 48% and 22% respectively.

The ongoing tournament is seeing packed stadiums, record viewership, new teams and an ever-growing fan base. All this has helped Pro Kabaddi’s story become extraordinary and that of success. Riding on the burgeoning popularity of the sport, the opening day of Season 5 of the tournament registered a cumulative reach of over 50 million, registering a jump of over 59% over the inaugural day of Season 4 of the tournament.

This has been a season of many firsts for VIVO Pro Kabaddi- four new franchises, geographical representation in 11 states, more than 130+ matches spread across 13 weeks. It has become India’s biggest non-cricketing sports league.

A number of On-Ground activations have enabled the sport to achieve a deeper penetration even in the remote pockets of the country; contributing to a spike in the number of users consuming Kabaddi. Witnessing impressive growth over the last 4 seasons, VIVO Pro Kabaddi has emerged as a significant benchmark for sports leagues in India.

Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India, said, “I believe this is the first big year for sports beyond cricket. The spectacular growth in viewership for Kabaddi is testament to this journey. It is heartening to see the response VIVO Pro Kabaddi has evoked from millions of fans across the country, cutting across geographies and demographics and I am truly overwhelmed by its success and rapid rise.”

